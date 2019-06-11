SPOKANE VALLEY - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit continue to search for thieves suspected of fishing for rent checks out of apartment drop boxes.
Police say the thieves seem to be using a long wire with something sticky on the end to fish the checks out of the slot.
Detectives are attempting to identify the two men in the photos above and are asking for people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around their apartments to Crime Check.
The suspects caught on surveillance footage from one of the apartment complexes are believed to be the culprits or have information into the thefts. They are described as two white men, possibly in their late 30s, who had a third person driving a 4-door white Mazda CX7. The car appears to have no front license plate and has a temporary plate on the back.
If you have any information in the thefts, or can identify these men, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10076074.