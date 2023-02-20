SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A new scam claiming to be “COVID-19 Assistance Benefit Payment Relief Funds," has made its way to Spokane.
According to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO), an intended target of this scam received a United States Postal Service envelope with an $85,000 cashier’s check from USAA. The envelope also contained paperwork asking for targeted victim for their first and last name, home address, phone number, date of birth, and social security number to verify their information.
The scam asks you to write your name and verify the check before bringing it to the bank. They also ask you to call a Customer Service Representative at 1-929-603-5310 with the email address, Pandemic.assistance.benefit2022@gmail.com.
Skeptical of this, the targeted victim contacted his bank who confirmed the scam and told them to contact law enforcement.
SCSO reminds you that if something is too good to be true, like getting an $85,000 check for free, it's most likely a scam. Always do research or contact your bank.
For more information about how to protect your privacy, click here.
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is continuing to investigate this incident.