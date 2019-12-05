The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit is looking for help finding two men suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $10,000 of merchandise.
The cards were reported stolen from a locker at the Kalispel Tribal Country Club. Photos of the suspects were obtained from surveillance cameras at stores where the credit cards were fraudulently used.
Investigators would like interview these men to determine what they know about the initial theft and the fraudulent charges.
If you can help identify them or have any information about the investigation, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10143462.
