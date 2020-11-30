Spokane Valley Library closes temporary after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Library on 12004 E. Main is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the Spokane County Library District, the employee tested positive on November 27. Other employees who had contact with the positive case will not be working for the next two weeks.
The positive employee was last at work on November 17.
The library is being cleaned and will reopen at noon on December 3.
