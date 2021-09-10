Spokane Valley, WA- Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are looking for a suspect in a violent assault of a woman in her late seventies.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a residence in 9300 block of East Cataldo for a reported assault on a woman. The caller said he found his mother bloodied, and it appeared beaten.
Spokane Sheriff Deputies arrived and secured the home, allowing
From initial information, Detectives have identified 56-year-old Edward M. Leavens as a suspect in this investigation. Edward, a younger son of the victim, left the residence before her other son discovering her and calling 911.
Spokane Valley Fire and medical personnel to safely enter and provide medical attention.
Due to the violent nature of the assault and the life-threatening injuries suffered by the victim, Major Crimes Detectives, and Forensic Unit Technicians went to the scene to continue the investigation and collect evidence.
A search for Leavens by a K9 Unit and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was unsuccessful.
The suspect, Edward M. Leavens, is believed to be on foot, and Investigators are concerned for his safety due to his alcohol abuse and mental health history.
Edward M. Leavens is a white male, approximately 6’00”, 200-250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing gray shorts. Edward is known to frequent the businesses and parking lots in the area of Sprague and Farr.
If you have any information regarding this incident or know of Edward M. Leavens’ location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10120867.