SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 68-year-old Spokane Valley man highly regarded in the local gymnastics scene was facing multiple counts of child rape and molestation for acts he allegedly committed between 1995-98. He was sentenced today to a year of incarceration as part of a plea agreement, where he pled guilty to one count of indecent liberties.
The Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit began investigating Mark Hoffmeister in 2019 after receiving an anonymous tip. Over the course of the investigation, they identified three victims, two girls and one boy, who were allegedly assaulted by Hoffmeister. They were between 5 and 8 years old at the time.
Hoffmeister was highly regarded in the gymnastics scene. His children attended Northwest Gymnasts Academy, and his former wife was a gymnastics judge.
Graphic court documents detailed multiple instances of molestation and rape by Hoffmeister. One of the victims quit gymnastics and turned to drugs to cope and running away. He also allegedly threatened to withhold inheritance from other members of the family who may have been witnesses to the assaults should they speak to police.
Supporters of Hoffmeister attended the sentencing hearing, some of whom were laughing as victims read their impact statements.
The state noted the difficulties of prosecuting Hoffmeister for crimes which happened so long ago. While they agreed to time served, they asked for a sentence of 240 months or life in prison. They expressed standing concerns for public safety.
Hoffmeister's defense team negotiated for a Barr plea, in which the defendant can plead guilty to an amended lesser charge for which there is no factual basis, so long as there is factual basis for the original charges.
As part of the plea agreement, Hoffmeister faces one year of incarceration. He must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and cannot be around anyone under the age without adult supervision during that time. He must also pay $700 in fines.
During his sentencing, the Judge Tony Hazel told Hoffmeister if he could, he would give him more than a year, and he was concerned for anyone who let their children around him.
"I think you're very lucky. I think your lawyers did an incredibly good job putting you in this position," Hazel said. "You should feel grateful only serving a year, because quite frankly, you're deserving of a lot more."
A protective order against Hoffmeister on behalf of two of his victims was also approved.