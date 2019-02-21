SPOKANE, Wash. - One man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
Flight crew with the Air-2 helicopter encountered two laser strikes while on patrol over the Spokane Valley Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Although they were distracted by the laser, the crew was not incapacitated and didn't suffer any injuries.
Air-2 provided the location of the suspect, a home in the 300 block of Dishman Mica Rd, to Spokane Valley Deputies.
Deputies arrived at the home and contacted 41-year-old Jason McElfish, who answered the door still holding the silver pen laser in his hand.
McElfish said he was playing outside with the laser and began pointing it at trees.
As he moved the laser to the top of a tree, he accidentally pointed it at something in the air and then pointed it at an aircraft flying overhead, according to police.
He told deputies he didn't think the laser would reach the helicopter and admitted pointing it at Air-2 a second time a couple of minutes later.
McElfish was arrested, taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st degree unlawful discharge of a laser, which is a felony.
The Sheriff's Office reminds that pointing a laser at any aircraft is a felony under Washington State law, and anyone caught committing the act will be arrested and potentially face federal charges.