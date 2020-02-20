SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley trampoline park employee is in the Spokane County Jail after allegedly trying to lure a child out to his car, offering him $150 to get into his car and "go to the car wash."
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the child said Ryan Higginbotham, 21, told him he needed help with his car and tried to lure him out to the parking lot back on February 17.
The victim said no and told deputies Higginbotham then followed him around the trampoline park until the child left. The victim's mother said she called the park to report the employee and learned that he no longer worked there.
When deputies interviewed the manager of the trampoline park, the manager said Higginbotham admitted to asking the victim to go to his car, to go to the car wash, and that he offered the victim $150.
Deputies began investigating Higginbotham and contacted him over phone. During the conversation, officers said Higginbotham told deputies that "he likes to joke with kids to make them feel more comfortable and have fun."
Higginbotham said he did invite the victim out to his car as a joke, but denied ever offering him money to escort him to the car wash.
Deputies were able to develop probable cause against Higginbotham and arrested him for second-degree attempted kidnapping. Higginbotham was booking to jail on a $500,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.