SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was arrested by Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit in March, and investigators are now asking the public to come forward with more information.
On March 29, Spokane Valley Police Department found and arrested 23-year-old Jackson Parit for first-degree rape, second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, and harassment with threats to kill. These charges arose from two separate incidents of sexual assault last year, though SAU detectives believe there may be additional victims.
According to SVPD, Parit would contact random potential victims at gas stations or convenient stores, luring them to secluded areas and violently sexually assaulting them.
A woman reported meeting Parit at Piggy Mart on west 2nd Ave. in Spokane and asked if he would buy her some cigarettes. However, he said he didn't have ID and explained a store in Spokane Valley would sell them to him if she would go with him. She agreed, and they drove to the Valley in a greyish hatchback.
However, instead of going to a store, she said Parit drove them to Valley Mission Park and locked the doors to the vehicle. She said he began groping her and pinned her down in the passenger seat. When she tried to fight back and stop the assault, she said Parit became violent, striking her in the head multiple times and knocking her unconscious.
After the assault, she said Parit drove her back to Spokane and dropped her off at the 7-Eleven on 2nd Ave., telling her to leave. She got out of the vehicle and entered teh store, where several people noticed her condition and offered help. She sought treatment at a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was conducted and an investigation began.
A similar incident happened a few days later on April 14.
A woman reported meeting the suspect at a 7-Eleven on 2nd Ave. in Spokane the night before or early in the morning. She agreed to hang out with Parit, but made it clear she did not want to do anything else.
The woman said Parit drove her in his silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox to his Spokane Valley residence on 2nd Ave. She admitted to detectives to using drugs with Parit, but said she was reluctant to go inside his home with him. When he offered her food, clean clothes, and a shower, she agreed to go inside, after which he became aggressive, hitting and choking her while stating he would kill her.
She told deputies she believed her life was in danger and tried to calm him, and even trying to crawl away, but he pulled her back. Eventually, she was able to escape, running from the home and screaming for help, after which deputies found her a short distance away.
The two assaults were linked with DNA evidence, which matched Parit's. With evidence from the investigations, probable cause was determined for an arrest warrant. On March 29, 2023, Parit was located and arrested. His total bond was set at $150,000.
Due to the similar nature, locations, and vehicle used in these assaults, detectives believe others may have had similar contact with Parit, whether an assault was carried out or not, which may not have been reported to law enforcement.
SAU detectives are asking anyone who knows or recognizes Parit who may have any information to help in the investigation to call Detective Schmidt at 509-477-3200 and reference case 22-10043303.