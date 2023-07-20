COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to federal prison for his involvement in the death of a Coeur d'Alene teen.
On May 31, 2021, 18-year-old Gabriel Casper intended to meet up with 20-year-old Matthew Holmberg to buy $300.00 worth of pills. Casper brought two people with him to the drug deal, 19-year-old Vadin Barlett and 18-year-old Ashton Creech. According to the Department of Justice, all of them were armed and showed up to the deal with the intent to rob Holmberg.
When Casper, Bartlett, and Creech got into Holmberg’s car, they met 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, Holmberg's armed bodyguard.
While in Holmberg's vehicle, Casper attempted to steal the pills when Fitterer-Usher pulled out his gun and shot Casper six times. Bartlett and Creech quickly fled the scene while Holmberg sped off with Casper still in the car.
Several blocks away, Casper was pushed from the moving vehicle where bystanders and EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Holmberg was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
“The sentence imposed in this case, and in the multiple other prosecutions arising from this investigation, show that our office and our law enforcement partners will spare no effort in seeking justice against those who commit violence and distribute drugs in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit.
Fitterer-Usher was charged to 14 years in federal prison in December, 2022 for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Bartlett and Creech were both prosecuted by the state of Idaho for attempted robbery.
As part of the investigation, officers learned that Holmberg was selling fentanyl-laced pills for several months. On May 10, 2021, 15-year-old Michael Stabile overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills he bought from Holmberg. The Department of Justice says Stabile's death was one of many reasons Holmberg was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Holmberg will also serve an additional three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.