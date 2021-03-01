SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We all like snacks, right? Especially candy and beef jerky, but one recipient of those goodies quickly lost his appetite after learning they were somehow added to a care package from a family member.
He’s asked USPS to look into how this random addition was added. We frequently hear from our viewers about stuff being stolen from packages, but rarely come across situations where unwanted items are put in.
“I sent that care package because my sister, brother-in-law, and their family are in Texas,” he Jim Sutton said. “They were snowed in and freezing. They were without electricity and heat.”
Sutton says he was very worried about his loved ones as conditions worsened just outside of Houston because of the storm.
“I wanted to make sure they could at least stay somewhat warm,” he said.
He paid for overnight shipping, something that was drastically delayed as mother nature ravaged the region. He sent several hand-warming packets and emergency blankets.
"They were supposed to get it on the 18th and got it on the 27th,” Sutton said.
He has since been reimbursed for the amount he paid for rush overnight shipping. And while he’s grateful for that, he says he’s still bothered by the fact that candy and jerky was added to the package somewhere during the delivery process.
“That’s a hard no, I did not send those,” he said.
But, someone did. Perhaps the items were added when the packaging was repaired.
“They re-boxed it, repackaged it,” he said. “You can tell by the pictures. Somebody, we don't know who, added those items to the box.”
Maybe it was just an attempt at a nice gesture, or perhaps a simple mistake. Jim hopes there's an easy explanation, but adds you can never be too cautious when it comes to your family.
“It could have been tainted or laced with something,” he said. “I know that might sound dramatic or paranoid, but we are in that day and age.”
The family has since tossed the random snacks. They are sharing their story in hopes it will motivate you to know exactly what you’re getting and report any discrepancies that may come up.
