Spokane Valley mother and daughter work to make Easter brighter for homeless children

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Every spring you can usually find Leslie Webster and her daughter Bell in their living room.
For the last five years, the pair have been putting together Easter baskets. Leslie sells them online, but this year they're doing something different.
Last week she was contacted by a local shelter asking about getting some of her baskets for kids of homeless families in town.
Leslie said she would make them for cost, but unfortunately the shelter didn't have enough money in their budget. So Leslie went online to find a way to bring smiles to kids faces during a difficult time in their young lives.
Immediately Leslie started hearing from customers who wanted to help. She had enough for eight baskets when she got a surprise call from a friend.
"He and his family donated enough to make sure every child will have a basket," Leslie said.
Now Leslie is busy making sure the custom baskets are ready by Easter.
"It's very satisfying to be able to bring a smile to these kids faces," she said.
She said it's all thanks to the community wanting to make this Easter a little brighter.
"There are good people out there," she said. "That's what it's all about."