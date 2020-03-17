SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A mother has been arrested after admitting to Spokane Valley deputies that she attempted to suffocate and overdose her five-year-old son.
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies responded to a welfare check at an apartment on the 12500 block of E. 3rd Ave. in Spokane Valley on Saturday, March 14.
A woman, 38-year-old Daphne Williams, identified herself and said she tried to suffocate and overdose her five-year-old son before trying to kill herself.
Arriving deputies contacted and detained Williams while other deputies provided medical assistance to the child who was in and out of consciousness.
“It didn’t work," Williams said according to the Sheriff's Office. "It didn’t work. It wasn’t supposed to happen like this. Dying is hard. A lot harder than it looks.”
Deputies say Williams had crushed up several pills and they both ingested a mixture of medications.
“I’m so sorry! My baby boy, I’m so sorry!” Williams told deputies, “The chemicals from China are meant to torture and kill all of us.”
Both Williams and the boy were were taken to the hospital for further treatment. The child remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition.
Upon being treated, Williams was transported and booked for first-degree attempted murder. Her bond was set at $1 million during her court appearance.
"You are not alone."
If you’re feeling lost, hopeless, depressed, thinking about suicide, or harming someone else, please take a minute to contact one of the many people who want to help you.
Call one of the numbers below, contact an emergency room, a Fireman, a Deputy, an Officer, your church, a family member or friend, and simply say, “I need help.”
1 (877) 266-1818 Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline
1-800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255, press 1 VA Suicide Hotline
9-1-1
