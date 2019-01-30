27-year-old Jessica Cunnington appeared before a Spokane County Superior Court judge Wednesday afternoon and was officially charged with:

First Degree Child Rape

First Degree Child Molestation

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Court documents say Jessica told her ex sometime in early December that she took "naked pictures" of their kids and put those pictures on the internet and then told him she "did something worse than the child porn". The two argued about what should happen, with Jessica ultimately saying she wanted one more Christmas with her kids and would then turn herself in to authorities.

According to a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy, Cunnington and her ex-husband were involved in a domestic violence situation on December 31, 2018. The deputy allowed Jessica to take her three minor children to a different home. When she left, court documents say her ex-husband told the deputy the FBI was investigating her for inappropriate pictures, including video that shows her licking her own 3-year-old daughter's vagina.

Right now Cunnington is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.

We are still working on this story, check back for updates as we get them.