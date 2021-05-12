SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Spokane Valley mother feared for her son's life after he was attacked outside Bowdish Middle School on Saturday, resulting in various injuries.
"They could have killed my son" said the mother of the teen, speaking to KHQ about her concerns of the aggression displayed against her son. It is unclear exactly why the fight broke out, but the mother said she believes it was because of a girl. She said the girl lured her son to the middle school to be beaten after her son called her a name.
A text exchange between the victim and the girl show the girl begging him to come to the location saying "please, please come here" nearly half a dozen times over text. The teen initially refused, but after more pleading from the girl eventually agreed to meet her at the location.
Upon arrival, a group of mostly boys met the teen, forcing him down on his knees and yelling at him to apologize and beg for mercy. A person in the group recorded the exchange, which escalated to multiple members of the group throwing punches at the young teen, eventually knocking him over.
The mother said the group "blackened her son's face" during the exchange. She also said her fear grew after her home security camera captured a group of boys surveying the house after the fight. She said she believed the boys were from the group that attacked her son.
"I've been sitting at that window all day playing watchdog" she said. The mother did call the police, and they are currently investigating the suspicious individuals outside the house.
There are also charges being filed against two members of the group that attacked the teen. Both suspects are juveniles, with one of them being charged with two counts of fourth degree assault and the other being charged with one count of fourth degree assault.
The other individuals from the fight have not been identified by police.
The mother of the teen says that charging the kids isn't enough though, and is now pushing to hold the parents accountable as well.