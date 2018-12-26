It's the holiday season, and Charlie & the Burke family brought the spirit to another level once again in 2018.
Last year, a Spokane Valley mother turned her then 6-month into a real-life "Elf on the Shelf" for a series of photos posted to her social media pages that went viral.
Now a year older, Charlie and his mother Kaley Burke brought the trend back. The elven Charlie participates in holiday activities in a number of ways that are either adorable, mischievous or a little bit of both during the mother's "12 Days of Christmas" celebration.
Though they are all excellent, some highlights from the photo shoot include the famous "Elf" sugar-rush spaghetti, tying up a supposed "burglar" in Christmas lights, a S'More party with stuffed animals, eating cereal whilst sitting in the giant bowl and passing out on cupcakes.
Last year, Burke said the idea originated around Halloween, but out of popular demand from friends and family, it spun off into an "Elf on the Shelf" segment.
Check out all the antics of Charlie's in the slideshow above.