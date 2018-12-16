SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One road, one railroad crossing and more than 27,000 hours of vehicle delays: the railroad crossing at Pines Road may soon look a lot different.
The city of Spokane Valley plans to replace a rail crossing at Pines Road with an underpass and construct a roundabout or traffic signal at Pines Road and Trent Avenue, according to our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The railroad crossing on Pines Road is the top road-rail conflict in Eastern Washington, according to the Washington Joint Transportation Committee.
The city of Spokane Valley estimates 56 trains pass through the crossing and projects the figure to grow up to 114 trains. The crossing caused more than 27,000 hours of vehicle delays and 27 collisions last year, according to city documents.
This isn't the first time an underpass for Pines has been discussed. In 2006, the Spokane Regional Transportation Council published a study called 'Bridging the Valley,' a plan to separate vehicle traffic from train traffic in 75 railroad crossings from Spokane to Athol, Idaho.
The plan eventually failed because of a "lack of funding and disagreements between BNSF and Union Pacific railroads," Glen Miles, executive director of the Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization, told the Spokesman-Review.