SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley murder suspect, Zane McDonald, has been found guilty on all charges for the murder of 58-year-old Anthony Plumb.
On March 24, a jury found McDonald guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree escape and taking a motor vehicle without consent in the second degree.
On April 23, 2021, Plumb was found dead inside his home near the 900 block of North Felts Road in Spokane Valley. McDonald was arrested on May 12, 2021 after investigators found sufficient evidence against him.
During the trial, prosecutors said Plumb had been paying for sex with McDonald in exchange for money and a place to live.
McDonald is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.