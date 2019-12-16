SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Nurse Practitioner has officially become the first opponent of Rep. Matt Shea, announcing her 2020 campaign for Washington State Legislature.
Lori Feagan, 61, will run as the Democratic challenger for the position currently held by Shea.
Feagan has strong Eastern Washington roots, attending Spokane Community College and Washington State University Spokane. She also has over 30 years of experience working at the Eastern State Hospital, Valley Hospital Medical Center and as a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane Valley.
“I have had the honor of caring for thousands of people, oftentimes when they were at their most vulnerable. Never have I asked anyone about their religious or spiritual beliefs, their immigration status, their sexual orientation, or their political affiliation as a condition of my compassion,” Feagan says.
Shea represents the 4th District in Washington, and has been under fire this past year for a number of controversial incidents.
An investigation was prompted into whether Shea promoted political violence. The report has since been delivered to the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, and is expected to be released to the public in the near future.
Feagan included the following statement in the announcement of her campaign:
“Despite the divide we’re seeing in politics right now, our residents of the 4th Legislative District share many of the same needs, hopes, and core values. We value our families and our need to keep them safe and healthy. We value opportunity and hard work as we each try to forge our own path to prosperity. We share the hope to be able to retire with security and dignity when we’re ready. We value the freedoms we have as Americans, and our veterans who have fought to defend them.
Quality of life for our community can’t be achieved by giving in to extremism, fringe political ideology, or personal agendas. We have too much to accomplish, and we deserve an effective representative who will focus on our needs in Eastern Washington, not stand in the way of getting real work done for the community we love.
We deserve a representative who is thoughtful and balanced, who will maintain their moral integrity while listening and working collaboratively with those of differing experiences, perspectives, and priorities. I lead with integrity, and I believe in the Golden rule. I am running for office because I believe we deserve better. It’s time to have a representative that we can count on. I am committed to representing the unique needs and common values of our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.