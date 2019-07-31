The Spokane Valley Police Department are reminding people to be prepared and have a plan for wildfires and natural disasters before they happen.
The Greater Spokane Department of Emergency Management provided information regarding what you may need in an emergency to help you develop a plan.
The list details what you should bring with you in a Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 evacuation including how quickly you should be able to get out of your home.
The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public that there are always others attempting to take advantage of people during intense, dangerous situations. They say to be cautious of random people.