SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Summer is coming to a close and pools across the Inland Northwest are getting ready to close for the season, but not before inviting dogs and their owners to take a dip.
On Sunday, August 25, the Valley Mission Pool will be open to dogs of every breed for its annual "Paws in the Pool" event. It cost $5 dollars per dog with a limit of two dogs per person.
From 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., dogs 65 pounds and under will be able to enjoy the pool, and from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., dogs 65 pounds and over will get to take a dip.
If you plan to take your dog for a dip this Sunday, Valley Mission Pool asks that your dog has its vaccination records up to date and available on request.
Dogs must be spayed or neutered and be able to play way with others, which means no aggression or socialization challenges.
The last days for humans to take a dip will be Saturday, August 24.
You're asked to register in advance in order to reserve a space for you dog. Click here to visit the website or call 509-720-5200.