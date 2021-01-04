Spokane Valley Operation Warm raises $15K, provides over 900 new winter coats

On Monday, the Spokane Valley Firefighters announced 2020 was their most successful donation year in history for their campaign "Operation Warm."
According to the Spokane Valley Firefighters, they raised $15,000 and donated over 900 brand-new winter coats to local children.
The coats were distributed to 26 different schools in the West Valley, Central Valley and East Valley school districts as well as the Pope Francis Haven and Sisters Haven shelters for homeless families with children.
Students were selected either by parents signing their child up through an online form or were given to kids by school counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.