SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Food is flying off the shelves, almost faster than it can be placed at the Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank. The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah has donated 40,000 pounds of shelf stable food.
This gift comes at a time when food insecurity and hunger are hitting an all time high in our region.
“We are deeply grateful to the leaders and members of the Church for partnering with us to support our community’s most vulnerable,” said Cal Coblentz, DMin, CEO of SVP. “These relationships strengthen our community and provide life- saving resources to many of our neighbors who struggle to meet their basic needs.”
Along with a donation of food, they have also donated funds to purchase a charging station for a new electronic forklift.
Currently, Spokane Valley Partners is now assisting about 8,000 families every month with food.
“This donation comes at a critical time for us as we never want to turn anyone away due to a lack of food. Inflation is taking a toll on not only our most poor and vulnerable neighbors but also working families who turn to SVP because they know they can count on us,” said Justin Carlile, Director of Operations.
The program has distributed close to 100,000 pounds of food within the last nine months.
For current information about SVP and all their service lines, visit their website here.