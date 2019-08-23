Spokane Valley Police are looking for tips and information after reports of a man in a van attempting to contact a nine-year-old girl on Wednesday.
SVPD Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of the 8700 block of E. Alki Wednesday, Aug. 21 around 5:37 p.m.
Police received info that a white man driving an older, faded/dirty white minivan with a "blocky nose" attempted to contact a young girl as she rode her bike.
As the girl was waiting for another child to cross the street, the man stopped, told her he knew her and to "get in." He then drove away without saying anything else, and he didn't attempt to exit his vehicle.
The nine-year-old girl provided a detailed description to police: a white male (early 20's-estimate), dirty/greasy, shoulder-length blond hair. The girl said he clenched his teeth and his face appeared flushed red and covered in acne.
The girl and her mother observed the incident and believed they had seen the minivan around the neighborhood, but neither of them knew the man.
SVPD says if anyone can help identify this man, locate the vehicle, or provide any information about this or similar incidents, to please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10118548.