SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Valley Police say they have arrested a seven-time convicted felon on an active warrant. When 23-year-old Cameron Inge was located, police say they also found a stolen handgun and drugs in his possession.
Late Sunday night, Spokane Valley Deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one Inge was reportedly driving.
Known to law enforcement, Inge had a felony Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody warrant for his arrest.
Inge was located in a nearby casino and arrested without incident shortly after.
During a frisk, deputies located a loaded 9 mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Kootenai County. Police also found almost $500 in cash, poker chips and keys to the car they believed he was driving.
In the car, police say more ammunition for the handgun was found along with meth and heroin packaged for sale.
Inge was transported to the Spokane County Jail on a number of new charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and controlled substance.