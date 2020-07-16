SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a convicted felon and trespassing suspect who was found in possession of a handgun with an altered serial number as well as drugs.
It started early on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, when a suspicious vehicle was reported in the parking lot at a closed credit union in the 9200 block of E. Mission.
A security officer saw the late 90s Oldsmobile parked in the lot and had checked the area a couple of hours prior and it hadn't been there. He requested to have anyone inside the car contacted and trespassed from the location.
A deputy approached the car and saw blankets and towels placed over the windows to obstruct anyone's view. He knocked on the windows and identified himself as police. Eventually, a man who was later identified as 45-year-old Frank Mead, pulled one of the blankets down.
The deputy advised Mead that he was trespassing and needed to leave. Mead, instead of complying, laid back down according to police. The deputy saw mail addressed to "Frank," a few bottles of liquor and what appeared to be a glass marijuana pipe in the car.
Another deputy also saw a black semi-automatic handgun near Mead's feet and the deputies moved back to their patrol car in an effort to avoid a violent conflict.
Continual announcements to Mead over the patrol car's PA system went unanswered. Dispatchers informed deputies that Mead was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. His convictions had been from violent crimes, he was known to be intoxicated and deputies were advised to use caution when contacting him.
Deputies eventually devised a plan to use ballistic shields to approach and safely contact Mead. They entered the vehicle through an unlocked door and Mead was quickly taken into custody without incident.
After being advised of his rights, Mead admitted he ignored deputies in the hopes they'd leave and he wouldn't be arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He bought the handgun, a Hi-Point 45 ACP with a loaded magazine, and figured it might be stolen after noticing someone had tried to remove the serial number.
A small plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance was also recovered. A filed test showed a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.
Mead was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.
Later in the day, Mead was released from jail on his own recognizance following a court appearance, according to police.
