SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) arrested a 16-year-old boy who accompanied the victim of a stabbing on Oct. 25 near the Spokane River on East Indiana Avenue.
The suspect, arrested Wednesday, was identified after detectives with SVPD interviewed the victim for a second time. The victim said he initially lied to detectives because he was afraid of the suspect after the attack.
The victim told detectives the stabbing was unprovoked, and the suspect attacked him from behind. The victim told SVPD the suspect would not call 911 until the victim, stabbed six times, promised he wouldn’t “snitch.” They devised a fake story and description of a fake attacker.