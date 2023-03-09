SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man who allegedly evaded Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies several times was finally arrested Wednesday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Carson Mills first evaded deputies on Feb. 23. He then evaded deputies again on March 6 and March 7.
On Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy recognized a Subaru Mills was driving as a vehicle that evaded him the previous evening.
The deputy attempted to stop Mills, but he took off in his Subaru once again, this time backing into a person riding an electric scooter, according to SCSO. The deputy did not pursue Mills, which the sheriff's office attributed to a Washington state law that limits when law enforcement officers can begin a chase.
The Washington Legislature has been working to amend that law this session, with the Senate passing a bill to loosen restrictions slightly on Wednesday. While law enforcement agencies across the state have blamed the law for preventing them from catching certain offenders, a study out of Pierce County suggests it may have contributed to a decrease in damages as a result of police chases.
After Mills hit someone on a scooter, the deputy got security footage of Mills. Multiple deputies worked together to track down the Subaru and Mills at an Amerimart at the intersection of Park and Broadway. Mills again sped off.
With the help of Washington State Patrol troopers, deputies again found Mills, but he was able to speed past a deputy once again.
Deputies continued searching for Mills, and eventually found him riding a scooter south on Stanley near Cataldo. After a foot chase, Mills was detained.
According to a release from SCSO, deputies found several altered keys, which are often used to steal vehicles, and a spiked set of brass knuckles inside Mills' backpack.
The Subaru Mills had been driving was found abandoned in Gold Seal Mechanical's parking lot. Deputies checked the vehicle's identification number and found it had been reported stolen in Spokane on Feb. 4.
According to SCSO, Mills admitted to attempting to elude deputies, as well as stealing gas.
He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple counts of eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run and other charges.