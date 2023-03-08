SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies arrested a multiple-time convicted felon for several charges on Tuesday, after the suspect allegedly reached for his own gun before reaching for a deputy's gun, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD).
At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, an SVPD deputy stopped a suspicious gray truck without a visible license plate and a "clearly altered" trip permit in the back window.
SVPD said the vehicle was suspected to be a reported stolen vehicle out of Kootenai County, which they later confirmed.
The deputy contacted the driver, an adult woman, and a passenger, later identified as 51-year-old Mark Yeager. With other Deputies arriving to assist, the driver was safely detained and placed in a patrol car.
When deputies attempted to contact Yeager, they saw he had a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. A deputy drew his pistol and told Yeager to keep his hands visible.
According to SVPD, Yeager "lowered his right hand, moving toward the pistol." A deputy grabbed Yeager's right elbow, but Yeager "continued to push his arm toward the gun."
He grabbed Yeager’s right elbow while giving commands for Yeager to keep his hands up, but Yeager continued to push his arm toward the gun. The deputy continued holding Yeager's arm while pointing his handgun at him, telling him if he touched the firearm he would be shot.
Other deputies helped restrain Yeager, who then tried to grab one of their guns, according to SVPD. He was unsuccessful, and deputies ultimately arrested him.
Yeager received medical treatment before he was taken to jail. He was advised of his rights and agreed to answer questions.
According to SVPD, Yeager is a 20-time convicted felon and prohibited from legally possessing firearms. He told investigators he had the firearm for a long time and claimed it was gifted to him since he could not legally purchase one. He admitted he reached for the firearm and told deputies he was tired of going to jail. He apologized for reaching for the pistol and challenging deputies to shoot him.
Deputies found suspected meth, heroin and other drugs, as well as $800 in a fanny pack Yeager was wearing.
Yeager booked into the Spokane County Jail for several charges, and his total bond was set at $50,000.
The woman who was detained was released, though the investigation is ongoing, and more charges and arrests are possible.