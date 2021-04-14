SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for the publics assistance in locating 16-year-old Kazmira S. Swanson, who is believed to have run away from her residence.
Deputies say that Swanson is new to the area and has a history of running away. Deputies also say she suffers from depression and operates mentally at a 6-8 year old level. Reportedly she is susceptible to the influence of strangers and has been known to place herself in dangerous situations.
Police say she was last seen at her residence located in the 4700 block of N. Mayhew Rd. at around 3:30pm on April 13, 2021. Swanson has no known friends or family in the area. She is also known to hitchhike and spend time around bus stations.