SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner will retire in June 2020, according to a release sent by the Spokane Valley Police Department.
Chief Werner started his career by serving nine years in the United States Air Force, followed by 21 years with the Spokane County Sheriff's office. According to the press release, prior to becoming the Chief of Police for Spokane Valley, Werner served six years as the Patrol Division Commander.
Werner also oversaw several units including, the SWAT Team, the Traffic Unit, Search and Rescue, the Dive Team, Marine Enforcement and the Regional Air Support Unit.
In a statement included in the release, Chief Werner said, "I am privileged and honored to have had the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for the Spokane Valley these past four years. The Spokane Valley Police Department has tremendous support from citizens, city staff and elected officials for which we are extremely grateful. I greatly appreciate having worked beside so many outstanding people during my tenure and would like to thank the men and women of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department for their dedication and commitment in making our community safer."
