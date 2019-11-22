3:35 pm:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley School Resource deputies are continuing to investigate after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall at Central Valley High School.
The discovery was made at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to the Spokane Valley Police Department. The threat immediately prompted school administrators to place the school on lockdown.
A short time later, school officials decided to cancel classes for the day while an investigation was conducted.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and working to determine the identity of the person(s) who wrote the threat and why. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, reference case #10165499.
Police ask parents to talk to their school-age children about the seriousness of making threats like this, regardless of the reason.
"These actions do nothing but spread fear in our schools, effecting not only students, school staff and parents but our entire community. People who commit crimes like this or spread threats and fear in our community over the internet will be held accountable, including arrest for possible felony criminal charges," police said in a press release.
They also encourage people who see something, to say something. Students, parents and school staff should report threats or similar behavior to law enforcement and school administrators immediately.
1:28pm:
Central Valley High School has cancelled all after after school activities for Friday.
School officials say the campus will be open between 8am and 10am on Saturday morning to let students retrieve their belongings. More information can be found on the District website
Previous Coverage: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office tells KHQ that a threatening note was discovered on a bathroom stall Friday morning, leading to a lockdown and eventual cancellation of class at Central Valley High School.
An alert from Central Valley School District reads:
"Classes at CVHS will be cancelled today 11-22-19. Students who drive to school will be escorted to their cars and they will be able to leave the campus. All other students will be available for pick up at the Eastpoint Church, 15303 E Sprague Ave. Please DO NOT come to the school, please bring your ID and pick up your student at the church. Afterschool activities will be determined and updates will follow."
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.
Footage from CVHS via Snapchat displayed a message being repeated on the school's PA system saying "Lockdown, lights, out of sight."
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Central Valley High School is in a lockdown Friday morning due to a potential threat.
CVHS says students and staff are remaining in classrooms and all interior and exterior doors are locked for safety reasons.
"Please do NOT attempt to enter the school or campus at this time," a school alert reads.
Local law enforcement is investigating the threat.
This is a developing story. KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.
The full message from the Central Valley School District reads:
CVHS is now in lockdown due to a potential threat. For their safety, students are remaining in classrooms. All interior and exterior doors are locked. Please do NOT attempt to enter the school or campus at this time. Local Law Enforcement is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible through the communication system.
