Spokane Valley Police Department and Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on the 17100 block of East Alki around 7:20 p.m.
According to the police, it occurred at a residence and investigators were told the victim is involved in an ongoing dispute with a known acquaintance.
The acquaintance and an unidentified male suspect arrived at the residences. The unidentified suspect reportedly had a handgun.
The acquaintance was angry yelling he wanted his dog back. The handgun was eventually fired, the acquaintance took the dog and fled the scene in a 2000’s black Audi sedan.
No one was injured