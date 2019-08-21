The Spokane Valley Police Department has released the names of the two deputies involved in the officer involved shooting on August 16 in the 10000 block of E. Knox in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department the shooting involved Deputy Skye Ortiz and Deputy Josiah Loos.
Deputy Skye Ortiz began his law enforcement career in 2011. He is currently a member of the SWAT Team, a Field Training Officer, an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Instructor and a members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Recruitment Team.
Deputy Ortiz served in the United States Army for 8 years and was award a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Deputy Josiah Loos began his law enforcement career in February of 2019. Prior to joining the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Loos earned a Bachelor's Degree from Portland State University.