SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Valley Deputies say they arrested a four-time convicted felon after finding two pistols and meth during a traffic stop.
Police say they stopped 31-year-old Miroslav Veselinovic for a defective license plate lamp and an obstructed license plate on the night of Feb. 19.
The officer who stopped Veselinovic said he was showing signs of central nervous system influence and appeared to be trying to hide other items in the car.
A check of the suspect's name showed that he was a four-time convicted felon and prohibited of possessing firearms. With that information, a frisk for weapons was conducted.
An unloaded pistol, a loaded pistol and a loaded magazine for a different weapon were all found in the SUV that Veselinovic was driving along with methamphetamine.
Veselinovic was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.