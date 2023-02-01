SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night.
According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
SVPD detectives found the vehicle on South Bowdish Road and noted it had damage that was consistent with the crash, which killed a pedestrian. As they continued investigating, they identified the driver.
Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the incident, and charges are possible once the investigation is complete.