One man is in custody and another in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing northeast of Millwood Friday morning.
Spokane Valley Police say they were called to a home near Garland and Farr just before 8:00 am for a report of a stabbing between two roommates. Deputies arrived to find one victim with life-threatening injuries. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Deputies then began looking for the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jordan Knippling. After being on the run for about an hour, deputies located and took Knippling into custody.
The investigation into the incident continues. Stay tuned for updates.
Previous Coverage:
There is heavy police activity in the Millwood area as Spokane Valley Police investigate a domestic violence-related stabbing.
Corporal Mark Gregory tells KHQ a person was stabbed near Garland and Farr and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gregory also says the suspect is still on the loose and deputies are looking for that person.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.