UPDATE:
Spokane Valley Deputies and Washington State troopers are still looking for one of the two people they believe were illegally target shooting in the Dishman Hills woods.
Dishman Hills Natural Area is a "No Shooting Area," due to the natural features, wildlife and hikers that occupy the area.
Deputies said discharging a firearm in that area is reckless and can net someone a gross misdemeanor plus additional charges.
While one juvenile was detained, there is believed to be a second person who was not located, although officials said they may know their identity. The gun in question was also not found.
Anyone with information regarding those involved in this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10016668.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - KHQ is on the scene of a large police presence in the Dishman Hills parking lot.
Spokane Valley officials said one juvenile has been detained. As of now, they believe juveniles were shooting targets in the woods.
Police do not believe there's any threat to the public.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.