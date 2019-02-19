SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives are asking for help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a robbery.
Police say that on Sunday, the suspect entered the Chattaroy Quick Stop-Conoco and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife.
After he took the money, the suspect got away in a gray or silver SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, according to the report.
Police say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6’01”, 190 pounds with dark brown or black hair. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and dark gloves.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223, reference 10022490.