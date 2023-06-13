SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is responding to a major crash on Upriver Drive near Pasadena Park Elementary School.
According to SVPD, multiple vehicles were involved in this crash including a garbage truck.
The driver of the crash sustains life-threatening injuries. The driver of the garbage truck does not appear to be injured.
Right now, Upriver Drive is closed in both directions at Bessie Road.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the crash appeared to be caused by reckless driving, though it's still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.