SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - Spokane Valley Police Department says a driver and passenger were arrested this morning after they were both found to have active felony warrants.

A Spokane Valley Deputy says he watched a Dodge SUV speeding, driving recklessly and failing to use turn signals around 1:30 a.m. near 3rd and Flora.

The driver, 18-year-old Haley N. Bunkelman, didn't stop according to police. The car tried losing police by making a hard right turn and driving into someone's backyard, almost hitting a shed and a tree.

The deputy says he pulled behind the vehicle and heard the engine rev and the engine lights come on.

The deputy says he quickly got out of the patrol car and called for backup.

Bunkelman got out of the car and tried running, according to police, while the passenger sat in the car who was identified as 29-year-old Tyler M. Wadsworth.

A perimeter was set up and Bunkelman surrendered.

Both Wadsworth and Bunkelman were found to have active warrants out for their arrest and were taken into custody in addition to Bunkelman's attempting to elude police.