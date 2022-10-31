SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them.
According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came in on Sunday, Oct. 30 at around 7:30 a.m. The caller stated her husband was chasing the suspects in his truck after the thieves attached their own truck to the trailer and drove away.
Shortly after, additional calls came in of gunshots heard in the area. At 8 a.m., witnesses reported a truck pulling the excavator on a trailer was being chased near east Wabash and north Martin.
SVPD deputies located the suspect's truck attached to the stolen trailer and excavator near north Morton and east North, establishing a perimeter with the assistance of Spokane Police Department (SPD). Despite using a K-9 unit and unmanned aircraft systems to search, the suspects were not located.
According to SVPD, the victim tried to block the suspect's vehicle, but the driver backed up and then drove toward the victim, who fired at the truck in fear for his safety. The victim then attempted to continue following the suspects and his equipment.
A significant amount of blood was found on the passenger's side floorboard of the suspect's truck, and SVPD investigators believe at least one of the suspects was injured in the incident. The suspect's truck, as well as the victim's trailer, excavator, and handgun, were all seized as evidence.
Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives are continuing investigation into the incident. The victim was cooperative with police and was later released without charges.
When located, the suspects may face several charges, including felony theft and assault.
The first suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a bright neon jacket.
The second suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, heavyset, wearing a red jacket, and limping (possibly shot in the leg).
Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10145295.
Last updated on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
