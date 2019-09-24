SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Officers are searching for three suspects accused of carjacking a victim along Sprague Ave. and Manifold Road late Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the three men are likely in the 20s and were seen driving away in the stolen white Hyundai Elantra with a gold bumper and Washington License plate #BBG116.
#BREAKING: Spokane Valley Police investigating carjacking near Sprague and Manifold. Officers searching for white Hyundai Elantra with a gold bumper. Suspects described as 3 white men in their 20s. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/2iPxrusYdQ— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 25, 2019
The victim,who was in the car when the carjacking happened, said one of the suspects pulled her out of her car and assaulted her. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Spokane Valley Police believe the victim knew the carjackers and there is no active threat to the public.
LATEST: As I was getting an update from Spokane Valley Police they had to cut it short after hearing on the radio the stolen car had been spotted a few miles away at 8th and University. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/KzcSSgAH4J— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 25, 2019
Police officers are still searching for the car and the accused carjackers.
Spokane Valley Police Officers are also searching for a black Honda sedan with no license plates that officers believe was following the car and could be involved in the carjacking.
Spokane Valley Police Officers got a call about a possible sighting of the car along 8th Ave. and University Street.
They detained the driver and figured out that the car, although stolen, was not the car they were looking for in the original incident.
UPDATE: We just got to 8th and University where Officers stopped another stolen car and detained the driver. They tell me this is not related to the earlier carjacking. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/z5p7C5eLkP— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 25, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated when KHQ receives more information.