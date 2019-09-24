PHOTO: Sprague Carjacking

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Officers are searching for three suspects accused of carjacking a victim along Sprague Ave. and Manifold Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the three men are likely in the 20s and were seen driving away in the stolen white Hyundai Elantra with a gold bumper and Washington License plate #BBG116.

The victim,who was in the car when the carjacking happened, said one of the suspects pulled her out of her car and assaulted her. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Spokane Valley Police believe the victim knew the carjackers and there is no active threat to the public.

Police officers are still searching for the car and the accused carjackers.

Spokane Valley Police Officers are also searching for a black Honda sedan with no license plates that officers believe was following the car and could be involved in the carjacking.

Spokane Valley Police Officers got a call about a possible sighting of the car along 8th Ave. and University Street.

They detained the driver and figured out that the car, although stolen, was not the car they were looking for in the original incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KHQ receives more information.

