SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) deputies are attempting to locate a missing 44-year-old man.
According to SVPD, 44-year-old Paul Allen has not been in contact with his girlfriend since Feb 15. She checked his residence in the 700 block of North McDonald Road in Spokane Valley on February 16, 2023, and he was gone.
SVPD said Allen's girlfriend reported him as a missing person since she is concerned for is welfare.
Allen is described as a white male, 6’03”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver 2016 Honda Pilot with Washington license plates, AWL9195.
If you have seen Allen, the silver Honda Pilot (WA) AWL9195 or know of their location, SVPD asks you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10022648.