SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car and robbing a bank Friday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m. on April 28, a Spokane Valley Motorcycle Traffic Unit observed a Honda CRV driving recklessly on north Sullivan Road. The deputy says the driver was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up, dark sunglasses and a mask covering their face. According to the deputy, the driver appeared to be 'running from something,' as he was speeding and running red lights.
Then, around 2:38 p.m., SVPD received reports of a robbery at the Chase Bank inside Fred Myer on east Sprague. The suspect was described as a 5’08”-5’10” male with a slim build, wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Minutes later deputies noticed a Honda CRV near the Centennial Trail on east Mirabeau Parkway that they later found was stolen.
A perimeter was established and a search was conducted with assistance from a K9 and an unmanned aerial system. SVPD says the suspect was not located due to the number of uninvolved people in the area.
At this time, SVPD has confirmed that the reckless driver of the stolen vehicle is connected to the bank robbery. SVPD says that due to the close timeframe and similar descriptions of the suspects, it is possible.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10059628.
This remains an active investigation.