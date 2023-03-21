SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a suspect responsible for an armed robbery in Spokane Valley.
Around 4:40 p.m. on March. 20, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a panic alarm at Horizon Credit Union on Mullen Road in Spokane Valley. Shortly after, an employee reported that the credit union was robbed. According to the employee, the man handed a teller a note saying she would be shot if she didn't give him money.
Deputies established a perimeter in the area and conducted a search with assistance from a K9 unit the Spokane Regional Air Support. Currently, the suspect has not been located.
Police are searching for a white male, approximately 5’05” tall wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with an orange design on the front. He was wearing black shoes, a black beanie with white beads and possibly palm trees. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black mask that covered half his face and sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or who can help identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case number 10038823.