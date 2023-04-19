The Spokane Valley Police Department is seeking the public's help learning more about a man suspected of and arrested for fraud and identity theft who allegedly has multiple suspects across Washington state.
Detectives with the police department, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, identified the suspect as 58-year-old Joseph Simpson. Police found him on April 11 and arrested him.
If you recognize Simpson and can provide any information that may assist detectives with their investigation, the Spokane Valley Police Department asks you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference 2022-10152886. If you believe you've been a victim of Simpson's alleged crimes, the police department also requests that you call Crime Check to file a report.
According to a release from SVPD, detectives began investigating a reported identity theft as jewelry locations in western Washington shared by a victim who lives in Spokane Valley.
Detectives uncovered more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent jewelry purchases at a Tacoma store using the victim's identity. The suspect, later identified as Simpson returned the following day to make a return and purchase two additional items, resulting in an estimated amount of fraud of $12,600.
Working with investigators from the Olympia Police Department, Tukwila Police Department, the Washington State Department of Licensing, and the jewelry store employees where the fraudulent purchases occurred, probable cause was established to believe Simpson gained access to the victim’s Washington State DOL account, ordered a new ID with fraudulent information, and illegally purchased the noted jewelry.
Detectives also learned of another fraud case where a person, also identified as Simpson, posed as a victim in Port Angeles, Washington, and fraudulently obtained a $25,000 loan using the second victim's identity from a credit union. All but $34.00 was removed from the account, including two ATM withdrawals at Northern Quest Casino on March 29, 2023.
Police contacted Kalispel Tribal Police and provided them with information regarding the investigation and Simpson’s information. The next day, the casino let them know Simpson was on the casino property. Detective Scott advised he had probable cause to arrest Simpson, and Kalispel Tribal Police contacted him and detained him. At that time, Simpson produced a driver’s license to identify himself using the second victim’s name.
During his arrest, Detective Scott recovered $7,146.00 from Simpson and found fictitious identification in the victim’s name.
The vehicle believed to be fraudulently purchased by Simpson in a victim’s name was seized as evidence and pending a search warrant.
Simpson was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail. His total bond was set at $50,000, and he has a hold due to warrants in another jurisdiction.
Detectives then searched Simpson's vehicle. According to a release from the police department, they found more than 1,000 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl, a baggie containing what they believe is methamphetamine, suspected heroin, multiple documents, several cellphones, a laptop computer, a printer, camera and a black rifle.