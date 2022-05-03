SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police got into a heated situation Monday afternoon when they responded to reports of a man acting erratically and wielding knives near E. Trent Avenue and N. Adams Road.
Callers reported a shirtless man in his 30s punching a sign with two 10" knives in his hands.
Arriving deputies observed the knives in 36-year-old Joseph J. Meeks' pockets. They tried to deescalate the situation but Meeks was reportedly acting agitated and wouldn't listen to commands.
After identifying Meeks, deputies were told he had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for obstructing.
When deputies told Meeks he was under arrest, he backed away and continued the behavior. Deputies said he moved his rings lower on his fingers as if he may use them as a makeshift brass knuckles.
Deputies report seeing Meeks look down and pulling an object from his front pocket. They believed it may have been a knife but could not clearly see what he was holding. They advised Meeks to drop it.
Failing to get Meeks to follow commands, deputies deployed non-lethal weapons while keeping guns trained on him.
First, deputies attempted to use pepper balls to subdue him, but they were not effective. A taser was then used that had a more meaningful effect.
Meeks reportedly continued to resist but was taken into custody.
Two knives were recovered from the scene along with a container with a white crystalline substance. A field test suggested it may have been meth.
Meeks was taken to Spokane County Jail and booked for resisting arrest and his obstructing warrant. His bond was set at $500 by the court.