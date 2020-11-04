Spokane Valley Police working to identify man who exposed himself to Wake-Up Call barista

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who reportedly exposed himself to a barista at a drive-up window.
According to Spokane Valley Police, it happened at the Wake-Up Call coffee stand on North Sullivan Road.
The adult victim said the man asked for her phone number and asked her if she would perform a sexual act for him.
The victim was shocked by the blunt request and noticed the man's hand was on his genitals.
The victim backed away from the window and called 911 as the suspect drove away.
The suspect is described as between the ages of 30 and 40 with a buzz cut, dark hair and a rounder face with stubble.
The man is described as slightly heavier and was possibly wearing a green or gray hoodie with dark pants.
The suspect was driving an older silver/gray 2-four sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10141198.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.