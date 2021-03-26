SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - In light of the 2019 bill passed in Washington State emphasizing the need to increase housing supply for all income levels, The City of Spokane Valley has released a draft housing action plan (HAP) for public review and comment.
The plan outlines the city's implantation guide to develop actionable strategies to meet current and future housing needs.
The strategies outlined in the HAP are recommendations and will require action on part of the city.
To submit feedback on the HAP, either email comments to cbates@spokanevalley.org or make a public comment at the Planning Commission hearing on April 8.